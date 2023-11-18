Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Gap Down to $169.78

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $169.78, but opened at $158.75. Walmart shares last traded at $158.01, with a volume of 8,010,357 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.