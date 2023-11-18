W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $802.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.