Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 89

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.24 ($1.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

