Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 89

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.5 %
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,424.24%.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.