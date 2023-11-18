Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

VTLE opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

