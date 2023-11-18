Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4 %

Vipshop stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 511,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 100,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.