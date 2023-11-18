Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.41.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Vipshop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

