Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $44.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

