Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $218.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.83.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

VEEV stock opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.