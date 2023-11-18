Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Lowered to $53.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

