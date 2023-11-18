Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $168.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.10.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OLED stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $166.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

