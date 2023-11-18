United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

