Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Insider Purchases £268.80 in Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 960 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($330.10).

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.13) on Friday. Unite Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,053 ($12.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 911.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 915.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,822.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

