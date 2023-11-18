Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Insider Purchases £268.80 in Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 960 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($330.10).
Unite Group Price Performance
Unite Group stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.13) on Friday. Unite Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,053 ($12.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 911.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 915.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,822.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.
About Unite Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.