UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. UGI has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UGI by 53.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 950,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UGI by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 52.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.