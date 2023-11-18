Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 39.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 273,882 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

