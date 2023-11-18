trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Head to Head Survey

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and Kakaku.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $498.22 million 1.93 -$134.04 million ($0.50) -5.62 Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.24

Kakaku.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kakaku.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -32.10% 8.90% 6.54% Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares trivago and Kakaku.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.3% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for trivago and Kakaku.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kakaku.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $7.76, suggesting a potential upside of 176.25%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Kakaku.com.

Summary

Kakaku.com beats trivago on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site. It also operates Kyujin box and Jobcube, job classified websites; Sumaity, a residential real estate website; 4 travel, a travel review and comparison site; icotto, an online travel Information media site; Bus Hikaku Navi, a price comparison site for highway/overnight buses and bus tours; Low price trips, a price comparison site for domestic travel and overseas airline tickets; and Bus Trip, an online media on highway busses and bus tours. In addition, the company operates kinarino, a lifestyle media; TASCLAP an online media for men's fashion; Pathee, a shopping spot information site; eiga.com, an online database for movies and showtimes; Akiba-souken, an animation and Akihabara culture information media; PHOTOHITO, a photo sharing community site; webCG, an online media for car enthusiasts; and FX-rashinban, a FX related information, commentary, and forecast site on foreign exchange market. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

