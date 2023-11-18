Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.33 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,704 shares of company stock valued at $816,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

