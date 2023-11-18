Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after buying an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,704 shares of company stock valued at $816,009. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.33 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.