Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TG

Tredegar Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tredegar by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Tredegar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 238,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.