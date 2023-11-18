TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

