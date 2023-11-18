Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 100,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 58,816 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

