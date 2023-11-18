Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 call options.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Sonos by 382.6% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.71 on Friday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

