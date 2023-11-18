Traders Buy Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 37,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 23,714 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NU by 14.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NU Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.31. NU has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

