Tracsis (LON:TRCS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,295 at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,390 ($17.07) to GBX 1,295 ($15.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tracsis Stock Performance

LON TRCS opened at GBX 805 ($9.89) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £242.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10,062.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 759.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.69.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

