TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $296.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.08 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.