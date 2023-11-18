Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $70.59 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average of $422.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

