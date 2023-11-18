THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

