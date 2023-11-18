The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.71 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

