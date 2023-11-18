The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Gap Up to $23.82

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $24.70. The RMR Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 3,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The RMR Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

