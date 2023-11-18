The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) versus Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.78 billion 0.56 -$116.54 million ($1.50) -7.46 Tingo Group $1.95 billion 0.07 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Tingo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tingo Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -7.51% 3.13% 1.40% Tingo Group 10.99% 41.60% 16.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tingo Group beats The Hain Celestial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

