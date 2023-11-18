TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $150.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.