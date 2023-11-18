Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $186,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,656.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,804.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,614.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,707.23.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

