Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

