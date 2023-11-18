Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,290. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

