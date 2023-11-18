Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $167.03 and last traded at $166.02. Approximately 46,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 298,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.23.

The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

