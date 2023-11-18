Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.