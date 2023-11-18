TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TU stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after buying an additional 274,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,226,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

