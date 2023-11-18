Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

