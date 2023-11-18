Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.35.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$42.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.89.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

