TD Securities Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market cap of C$282.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$4.31.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.