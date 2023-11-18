TD Securities Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Aimia Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market cap of C$282.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$4.31.
About Aimia
