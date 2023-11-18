TD Securities Analysts Give Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) a C$3,250.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,275.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,154.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,849.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,759.24. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$2,005.02 and a 52 week high of C$3,170.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

