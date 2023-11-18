TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.