TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,434 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.