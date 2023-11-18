TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,879,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 31.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 285,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

