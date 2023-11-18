TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

