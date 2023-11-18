TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,109,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Trading Up 11.9 %
Globant stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
