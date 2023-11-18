TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

