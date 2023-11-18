TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 341 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,557.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,524.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

