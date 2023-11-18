TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 33,091 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

