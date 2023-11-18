TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 31,650 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

