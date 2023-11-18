TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

