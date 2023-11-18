TD Asset Management Inc Has $24.15 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 919,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 307,191 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

